Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $690.01. 11,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,314. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.72 and a 200 day moving average of $607.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $328.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

