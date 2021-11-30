Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $102,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $162.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

