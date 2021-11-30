Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $403.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012004 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00221517 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.93 or 0.00600797 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 29,835,562 coins. The Reddit community for Advanced Technology Coin is https://reddit.com/r/ArcticCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcticCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It has a 60M supply. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

