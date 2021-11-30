Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

ADVM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

