AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 85,081 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 274.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

