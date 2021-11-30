AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 84.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,364,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 173,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

