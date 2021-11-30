AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

NOC opened at $356.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

