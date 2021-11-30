AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,885 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.