AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AEye in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98. AEye has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,836,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,808,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,422,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter worth $2,719,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter worth $2,597,000.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

