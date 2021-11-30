Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.71.

Several research analysts have commented on AFN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AFN traded down C$1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.80. The company had a trading volume of 138,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,025. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.31 million and a P/E ratio of 53.16. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.