Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close Purchases 1,100 Shares

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$34.29 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.93. The stock has a market cap of C$644.31 million and a PE ratio of 55.58.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFN shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.75.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

