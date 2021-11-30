Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to $73.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.44.

NYSE:AEM opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

