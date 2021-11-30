Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.70

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 31049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on API. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of -0.17.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agora by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 99,639 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

