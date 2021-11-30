AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AgraFlora Organics International stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

About AgraFlora Organics International

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

