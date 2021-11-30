AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AgraFlora Organics International stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.
About AgraFlora Organics International
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.