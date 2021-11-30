AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIBRF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 22,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542. AIB Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.