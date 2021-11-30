Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €25.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.29 ($28.73).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aixtron in a report on Friday, November 5th.

AIXA stock traded down €0.48 ($0.55) on Tuesday, reaching €17.71 ($20.12). 959,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a one year low of €11.86 ($13.48) and a one year high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.21.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

