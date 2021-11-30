Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

