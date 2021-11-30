Alexander C. Karp Sells 189,695 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $3,976,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. 37,416,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,128,047. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 6.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 196,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 969,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 938,332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.