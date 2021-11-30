Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ANCUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on December 16th

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3474 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 11,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.97.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANCUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.