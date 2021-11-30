ALL BEST ICO Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 82.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $533,110.21 and $96,368.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00236590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00088606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,249,385 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

