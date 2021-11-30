Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIRD. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.91.
Allbirds stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $32.44.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.