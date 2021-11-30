Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIRD. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Allbirds stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

