Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,662. The company has a market capitalization of $401.56 million, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.17. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

