Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,910.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,854.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,684.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

