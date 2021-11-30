Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 66 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,902.38 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,854.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2,684.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

