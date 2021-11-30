Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,910.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,854.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,684.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

