AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ATGFF traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 4,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.