Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.03. Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AYX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,551. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $59.76 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,950. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Alteryx by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

