Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMADY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.95 and a beta of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

