American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

ACC opened at $52.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 403.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

