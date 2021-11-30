American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEO. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of AEO opened at $26.93 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 154,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

