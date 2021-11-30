American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Invests $220,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $252.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

