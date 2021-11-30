American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 200 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.