American Woodmark Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $62.78 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $62.67 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

