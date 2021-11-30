Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Reduced by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 968,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,707,000 after purchasing an additional 873,065 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

