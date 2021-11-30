Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by 37.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

