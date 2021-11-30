Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $10.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $180.36. 200,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

