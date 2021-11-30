Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) vs. Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Head to Head Survey

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Analog Devices is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $7.32 billion 9.22 $1.39 billion $3.69 49.65 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.39 $367.16 million $5.79 10.04

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Analog Devices and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 3 22 0 2.88 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

Analog Devices presently has a consensus price target of $196.58, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.90%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 19.00% 13.92% 8.87% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 24.19% 41.70% 28.82%

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Analog Devices on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

