Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.32. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE BOH traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,551. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,975 shares of company stock worth $2,922,824. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,163,000 after buying an additional 46,857 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after buying an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

