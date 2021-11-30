Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.77. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $497,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $3.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.14. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

