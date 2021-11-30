Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report sales of $702.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $693.80 million and the highest is $708.00 million. ITT posted sales of $708.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.58. 489,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,098. ITT has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ITT by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ITT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ITT by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,604,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

