Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.89. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.70. 1,454,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

