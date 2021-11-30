Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver also posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $24.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.