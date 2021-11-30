Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NYSE:GGG traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,768. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

