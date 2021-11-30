Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRBO stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

