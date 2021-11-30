Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report $9.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.22 billion and the lowest is $7.23 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $35.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $36.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

