Analysts Set Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) PT at $56.75

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

BLI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $1,372,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,500 shares of company stock worth $4,230,370. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

