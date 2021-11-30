Analysts Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Fisker by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.39. 10,269,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,987,201. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

