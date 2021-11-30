Analysts Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT at $107.17

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 527,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,328. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 72.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

