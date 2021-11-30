Analysts Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) PT at $45.82

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,881,000 after acquiring an additional 331,736 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. 6,591,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

