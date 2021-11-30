Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $36.33

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period.

IOVA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 76,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,716. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

